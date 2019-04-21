Resources More Obituaries for Martha CLARK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martha Bateman CLARK

Obituary Condolences Flowers CLARK, Martha Bateman Martha Bateman Clark, 8/26/1919 to 4/17/2019, the only child of Lillie and Ernest Bateman, was preceded in death by her parents and husband, N. Bromley Clark. Survivors include daughter, Kay Clark Miller, Atlanta, GA, son, Kenneth L. Clark, Houston, TX, grandsons, Bryan V. Clark (Carolyn), Chicago, IL, and Kevin R. Clark (Christy) of Houston, TX, Mireille M. Clark of Houston, TX, two great grandchildren, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. A native of Macon, GA, Martha graduated from Miller High School in 1937, Georgia State College for Women in 1941, and the Dietetic Internship Program of Philadelphia General Hospital in 1942. In 1943, she and her husband moved to Atlanta where she began substituting for dietitians wanting time off to stay with loved ones waiting to be "shipped out" for military duty overseas. These positions included clinical dietitian in the Medical Clinic at Grady Memorial Hospital and teaching Nutrition and Diet Therapy to nursing students at Emory, Crawford Long, and Georgia Baptist Schools of Nursing. A year later, she was asked to be Director of Nutrition Services for the American Red Cross-Atlanta Chapter, where she worked until the program was terminated a few years after World War II. The Red Cross was housed in a beautiful brick home on Peachtree Street at 6th Street, and the Nutrition Service and Canteen were in the home's lovely, quaint carriage house. Her many memorable assignments included: teaching the Red Cross course, "How To Cook Southern," to foreign war brides, and helping to staff the Mobile Canteen, which served food and coffee to firemen and other rescue workers at the Winecoff Hotel fire - an unforgettable experience. The Head Dietitian at Piedmont Hospital, originally on Capitol Avenue, recruited her to supervise therapeutic diets at the hospital. While working there she also began teaching Nutrition and Diet Therapy in the Nursing School. A short time later, Piedmont moved to its current location on Peachtree Road where she continued teaching for the next 20 years. After retiring from Piedmont, she spent 10 years as Nutrition Consultant for the Diabetes Education Program of the Georgia Department of Health, Adult Health Division. While participating in clinics and workshops state-wide, she saw the need for a Diabetic Exchange List that reading challenged patients could utilize and developed a colorful, pictorial tool that benefitted all diabetic patients. She always enjoyed her diverse career and profession of helping others, and that transferred to the rest of her life as wonderful, caring mother and friend to so many. She grew beautiful flowers in her yard and often gave a loving bouquet of pansies to those who needed cheering up. Her delicious, colorful, and healthful meals were always a treat for her family and she never wavered from her love of and belief in good nutrition! Private Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support Our Lady of Perpetual Help whose nuns so skillfully and lovingly made her last days peaceful and pain free. Special thanks to Helen and Angie for being wonderful caregivers. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries