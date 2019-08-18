|
BAUMAN (DAVIS), Martha Martha Davis Bauman May 31, 1931 August 15, 2019 Born in Warrenton, GA to James Cecil and Julia Dye Davis, she is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Larry A. Bauman, a retired Methodist minister of the North Georgia Conference. She had three children, Larry A Bauman, Jr. (Beth), Cecil Davis Bauman (Jennifer) and Ann Bauman Porterfield (Greg), eight grandchildren, Russell, Austin, Reid, Blair, Brad, Sarah, Jeff and David and one great-grandchild, Lucas.She is also survived by her brother, Judge E. Purnell Davis (Babs), nephews, Eph and Jim Davis and niece Susannah Davis. Martha was a graduate of Warrenton High School and Wesleyan College. She received her Master's Degree in education from Emory University where she met her husband who was a seminary student. They were married on August 11, 1953. She taught elementary school music in Decatur and later served as a school counselor. She served as Director of Northwest GA GLRS prior to taking a job with the State Department of Education. She spent many years as a homemaker and was a tireless volunteer for many charitable and civic events, including Potter's House, Breakthrough House and the Atlanta Symphony. She proudly volunteered during the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. Always generous with her time and talents, she truly never met a stranger and loved meeting and getting to know all who came into her life. She cheerfully served alongside Dr. Bauman in many wonderful Methodist churches. Every appointment brought new lifelong friends who remember the inseparable Martha and Larry. She was a skilled and gracious hostess, enjoying her role as of being a minister's wife. She traveled extensively and particularly enjoyed overseas vacations to Europe. She traveled on the Orient Express, went to the Holy Land and even traveled to Russia. However, her favorite destination was her mountain home in Clayton, GA where she entertained family and friends at every opportunity. Those visits were often accompanied by her playing hymns on the harp or piano. She began studying Celtic Harp in her 50's and became quite accomplished, joining the Atlanta Concerto, playing for weddings and church services. She dearly loved her family, and provided direction, encouragement and advice in a steady, forthright and decidedly southern manner. No one can remember her ever missing a church, school or sporting event in which her children participated. Whether ballet, piano, sports, choir, scouting or youth group, she was always there to help in any way possible. Visitation will be on Aug. 18, from 4 PM - 6 PM at A. S. Turner and Sons, Decatur, GA. Services will be held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Aug. 19, 11 AM, with Rev. Mark Westmoreland, Rev. Greg Porterfield, Rev. Susannah Davis and Rev. Susan Pinson officiating. Interment will follow in Warrenton, GA at 4:30 PM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund or Warrenton United Methodist Church. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2019