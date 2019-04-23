BORLAND, Martha Martha N. Borland of Gainesville, Georgia died on April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Morton H. Borland, Jr. She is survived by three children, Kathy Borland Bizon and her husband Jeff of Flowery Branch, Georgia; Sid Borland and his wife Laurie of Birmingham, Alabama; and Mort Borland III, and his wife Lisa of Pendergrass, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Katie Borland Travis and her husband Jake, James Borland, Abbie Borland, Luke Bizon, Connor Bizon, Austin Borland, and Cole Borland, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM by Tommy Lankford in the chapel at Roswell Funeral Home. Interment will be in Green Lawn Cemetery adjoining the funeral home. A visitation for family and friends will be held preceding the service from 12:00PM to 1:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Eagle Ranch, family reunification program in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Born in Birmingham, Alabama to Herschell and Kathryn Nolen, January 5, 1927, Mrs. Borland grew up in Springville, Alabama. A graduate of Howard College (Samford University) in Birmingham, Alabama, she taught in the Jefferson County School system until 1952. She resided in Birmingham until 1957 when she moved to Avondale Estates, Georgia. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Avondale Estates from 1952 to 2004 where she taught pre-school Sunday school. She spent many years as a delivery volunteer with the meals on wheels program. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and a true servant of Jesus Christ. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary