1/1
Martha Brocato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROCATO, Martha Martha Lynn Brocato, 88, of Atlanta, GA passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her daughter's home in Wrightsville, GA after an extended illness. She is survived by her brother, Clyde (Sonny) Snell (Evelyn); her daughter, Melanie Froehbrodt (Carl), and son, Joseph Brocato (Christina); four grandchildren, Jennifer Miller (Charles), Rebecca Froehbrodt, Georgia Brocato and Hudson Brocato, and four great-grandchildren. Martha was born and raised in Wrightsville, GA to Clyde and Ethel (Smith) Snell. After completing high school in 1948 she moved to Atlanta, GA where she attended Southern Business University. After graduation, she began working at the Centers for Disease Control from 1950 to 1989. After retiring from the CDC on a Friday, she began working the following Monday in the private sector as a project director and Certified Meeting Planner (CMP), where she directed Federal Government contracts for the CDC with several firms including Pace Enterprises, DESA, and McKing Consulting Corporation. Besides her accomplished career as a successful businesswoman, Martha was an avid round- and square-dancer, voracious reader and, most of all, dedicated to her family and innumerable friends. Martha never met a stranger. She greeted everyone with the same enthusiasm, warmth, and open heartespecially, those in need of a helping hand. In her later years, her greatest joys came from spending meaningful time with her family where she always found a way to make each occasion memorable. The Chapel Service is Monday, August 17th, at 11 AM, and will be followed by a procession to the graveside service at West View Cemetery, in Wrightsville, GA. Stanley Funeral Home/Wrightsville Chapel has arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book, please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stanley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stanley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Graveside service
West View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanley Funeral Home
309 South Marcus Street
Wrightsville, GA 31096
(478) 864-2020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stanley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved