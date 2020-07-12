1/1
Martha Brooke
BROOKE, Martha Louise Martha Louise Brooke, age 74, passed away in her Atlanta home on July 5, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. A fourth generation Atlantan, Martha was predeceased by her parents, Marion and Marian Brooke, and her sister, Barbara Brooke. She is survived by her niece and nephew Jessica Brooke Anderson and David Brooke Anderson, her brother Tommy Brooke, and niece Heather Harris. After graduating from Druid Hills HS, Martha received 3 degrees from UNC Chapel Hill: B.A. in Psychology, MA in Educational Media, and PhD in Curriculum and Instruction. She began her career in medical education before moving to DC to design training development for the Federal Government for over 30 years. She loved her time in DC, serving as an active member of Foundry UMC for 36 years. Martha was a "Raging Democrat" who loved the outdoors, international travel, and her friends and family. She had the ability to make you feel genuinely understood and appreciated. For details on the memorial service and donations, please email MarthaBrookeMemorial@gmail.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 12, 2020.
