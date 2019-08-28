Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Martha Caras Obituary
CARAS, Martha Ann Martha Ann Caras, age 76, of Cumming, GA formally of Brookhaven, GA passed away Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 at Cumming Nursing Center due to an eleven-year battle with dementia and several strokes. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Don Wallace, her second husband George Caras, parents, Lawrence and Annie Hulme Harris. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Gary Holbrook, of Alpharetta; son, Jerry Don Wallace, Jr (Jady); grandson, Elijah; nephew, Jason Holcomb and family, Hannah, and Nathan, of Alpharetta; niece, Hope (Shane) Dinsmore and Conner, of South Carolina; step-children, grandchildren and several other loving relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services are scheduled for Aug. 29, 12 PM, in Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 AM until 12 PM. The family wants to give out a special thanks and appreciation to all of the employees at Cumming Nursing Center who took care of Ann for over 11 years. A special thanks also to Agape Hospice Care. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2019
