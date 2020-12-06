CRAIG, Martha Jean "Jeannie"
Martha Jean "Jeannie" Craig, 72, of Brooks, Georgia, passed away December 3, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1948, in Cherokee County, Forney, Alabama, to the late John and Evelyn Garrett. Jeannie worked for and retired after 28 years of service from Fayette County Water in 2012.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Stanley Craig, and her brother, Mike Garrett. Jeannie is survived by her children, Lisa Vaughn, Johnny Vaugh, Shawn Craig (Melanie), and Joey Craig (Kristin); grandchildren, Tyler DuBose, Candace Craig, Morgan Craig, Zoe Craig, and Nick Craig; and siblings, Wayne Garrett and Larry Garrett.
The family will receive family and friends on Monday, December 7, 2020, 11:00 – 12:00 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Services will follow at 12:00 PM in the chapel with Pastor Rick Eaves officiating. Interment will follow at Brooks City Cemetery, Brooks, Georgia.
