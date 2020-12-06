1/
Martha Craig
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRAIG, Martha Jean "Jeannie"

Martha Jean "Jeannie" Craig, 72, of Brooks, Georgia, passed away December 3, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1948, in Cherokee County, Forney, Alabama, to the late John and Evelyn Garrett. Jeannie worked for and retired after 28 years of service from Fayette County Water in 2012.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Stanley Craig, and her brother, Mike Garrett. Jeannie is survived by her children, Lisa Vaughn, Johnny Vaugh, Shawn Craig (Melanie), and Joey Craig (Kristin); grandchildren, Tyler DuBose, Candace Craig, Morgan Craig, Zoe Craig, and Nick Craig; and siblings, Wayne Garrett and Larry Garrett.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday, December 7, 2020, 11:00 – 12:00 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Services will follow at 12:00 PM in the chapel with Pastor Rick Eaves officiating. Interment will follow at Brooks City Cemetery, Brooks, Georgia.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
12:00 PM
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service Fayetteville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved