DAVIS, Martha Martha Woods Davis, age 84 of Lawrenceville, GA, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1934 to the late Earl Woods and Mellie Martin Woods of Summerville, GA. She is predeceased, in addition of parents, by husband Michael Joseph Davis, Sr.; son, Michael Joseph Davis, Jr.; brothers, Allen Woods and Donald Woods; and sisters, Nell Vaughn and Sherry Bishop. Martha graduated from Summerville High School in 1953, and moved to Atlanta to attend Marsh Business School. There she met her future husband. She and Michael Davis were married in 1954. Martha retired from real estate in 1988 and worked part-time for Critters Sitters until 2000, where she retired to help take care of her new granddaughter. Martha is survived by son, Ken & wife Ruth of Statham; son, Phillip Davis of Buford; daughter, Julie Holzmeister & husband Tom of Lawrenceville; daughter-in-law, Gayle Eakin of Kennessaw; grandchildren, Reid Davis & wife Chelseay of Indiana, Katherine & husband Joel Lindner of Virginia, Susan & husband Shawn Jones of Savannah, Rebecca Davis of Atlanta, Michael Davis III of Johns Creek, Brandon Holzmeister & wife Misty of Lawrenceville, Shannon Brandenburg & husband Josh of Dacula; Madison, Dylan, Austin & Nathan Holzmeister of Lawrenceville, Austen Helfrich & wife Anita of New York; sister, June Mitchell of Menlo; and Hazel Galloway of Fayetteville. The family will meet with relatives & friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Martha Woods Davis will be held on Sunday at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville Chapel. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019