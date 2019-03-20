Services
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - Smyrna
2201 S Cobb Drive SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
678-424-1096
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Athens First United Methodist Church
DEBEAUGRINE, Martha Martha Atkinson deBeaugrine died Friday, March 8, 2019 from complications due to pancreatic cancer. Born in Decatur, Georgia in 1936, Martha lived in Decatur, Madison, Griffin and Athens, Georgia. She attended elementary and high school in Athens and went to the University of Georgia where she earned a degree in elementary education. At UGA she was a member of Phi Mu, serving as vice-president of Phi Mu and president of Panhellinic. She made a career as an educator, teaching kindergarten, third and sixth grades in DeKalb County. Later she returned to the University of Georgia for graduate degrees in early childhood and curriculum and instruction. Her last professional job was in the Georgia Department of Education developing pre-school curriculum in Griffin. Martha retired to Athens in 2001 and concentrated on educational volunteer work. Her favorite volunteer job was at the Clarke County Prison helping prisoners get ready to take the GED test. She had a love of history and wrote articles which were published on the history and unrecognized people that made tremendous contributions to the places where she lived. She also loved her many friends and church, Athens First United Methodist Church. We want to thank Missy Parker at Talmadge Terrace and Laura Stopher and her team from Kindred Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Martha is survived by her sister, June Harrell, of Madison and became the favorite aunt of her nieces and nephew, Helen Horton (John) of Atlanta, Martha Harrell of Roswell, Edward Harrell (Fran) of Atlanta and Sarah Klein of Lexington, MA. She is also survived by great niece and nephews, Collier Horton (Atlanta), Eddie Harrell (Atlanta), and Martha and Christopher Klein (Lexington, MA). A service to celebrate Martha's life will be held at Athens First United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm on Saturday March 23 in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Athens First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019
