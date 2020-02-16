|
DINOS, Martha Martha Thompson Dinos, known affectionately as Mot, passed peacefully at her home in Vinings, Georgia, on February 4, 2020. She was 87. Mot was an avid lover of the arts. She was a supporter of the Georgia Museum of Art in Athens, Georgia, where she had a gallery named in her honor; a patron and member of the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Opera, where she never missed a performance; a member of the Center for Puppetry Arts Board of Directors, where she would annually host tables at the String Fling; and countless other arts organizations. She loved to travel, particularly on trips sponsored by the opera to see performances worldwide. In fact, she and her sister, Anne, had just returned from a trip to Dubai the week preceding her death. Mot, grounded by her faith, was a member of St. Phillip's Episcopal, where she attended services regularly. Mot was an avid reader, devouring books from her local library and bookstore alike. She was a lover of cats, most notably her former pets Miss Kitty and Miss Katty. She was preceded in death by her elder sister Mildred Thompson Bailey, of Saint Mary's, Georgia. She is survived by her eldest sister Anne Thompson Bailey, of Cherry Log, Georgia; five nieces and nephews; and her many great nieces and great nephews. Mot was well known for her fiery personality, and well-loved by her many friends. Memorial services will be held at Sandy Springs Chapel on Tuesday, February 18, at 11 AM. Visitation will be at Sandy Springs Chapel, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Atlanta Opera, which brought Mot such joy, at https://www.atlantaopera.org/give/give-now/ or The Atlanta Opera, Attn: Development, 1575 Northside Drive NW, Suite 350, Atlanta, GA 30318.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020