Martha Dispain
1937 - 2020
DISPAIN (HOLTZCLAW), Martha Sue In loving memory of Martha Sue Holtzclaw Dispain, April 23rd, 1937- July 23, 2020. A lover of God and her family, Sue had an easy laugh and a joyful smile that welcomed everyone. She enjoyed singing, playing piano and painting, she was known to display her hand-painted Santas year-round in the "Christmas Room". She was a long time member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Predeceased by her parents, A.W., and Wileen Holtzclaw of Norcross and her Son, Barry Eugene Dispain. Sue is survived by her beloved husband Pastor Charles Eugene Dispain with whom she enjoyed 65 years of love serving 9 churches in the area. She is also survived by her daughter Cheryl Dispain (Joel) Cunningham, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Angie (Curt) Hamrick and their children CJ and Maci, Eric (April) Bailey and their sons Nathan and Noah, Neal Cunningham, and Kathleen (Michael) Macchio. "Then sings my soul, my Saviour God, to Thee How great Thou art, how great Thou art". Condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.bilheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel. (770)476-2535.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
