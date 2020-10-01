Martha Fallaw

Martha passed away peacefully in her home in Dunwoody, Georgia, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 92.She was married to William H. Fallaw, Sr., and was the loving, caring, supportive, and involved matriarch of an ever-growing, close-knit clan that included four children, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild on the way.Due to the issues of the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private with a Celebration of Life gathering in the spring.Martha is preceded in death by her son William H. Fallaw, Jr., and is survived by her husband William H. Fallaw, Sr., son and daughter-in-law Tim and Cheryl Fallaw, daughter and son-in-law Catherine and Phil Savage, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Lori Fallaw, daughter-in-law Carole Fallaw, Bill Jr.'s widow, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.