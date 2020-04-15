|
FOWLE (SHELL), Martha Jean Martha Jean Shell Fowle (Bill), 99, of Decatur, GA, peacefully passed away on April 11, 2020 at King'sBridge Retirement Community. She was born in Pitts, GA, daughter of the late Alva C. and Martha Pendergrast Shell. Raised in Pitts, she attended Wilcox County schools and graduated from Pitts High School. Upon graduation, she attended the University of Georgia and Valdosta State. When her college days ended, she ventured to Atlanta, GA, where she worked at the First National Bank for a number of years. During this period of time she met and married the love of her life, Herbert. Martha Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Arthur Herbert Fowle, Jr., Siblings, Alva C. Shell Jr., Evelyn (Tutie) Ludie Shell Crowley, Edwin (Son) W. Shell, and nephew, William (Butch) Crowley. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and church family at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, GA for over sixty years. An active person physically, mentally, and spiritually, she had many interests. She enjoyed traveling the world with Herbert and her many, many friends, trips with family to her beloved New Smyrna Beach, an avid bridge player her entire adult life, the "biggest" Braves fan ever, watching sporting events of any kind on TV, walking, socializing with her friends, and an occasional margarita. Most importantly, she enjoyed time with her large, immediate, and extended family. Martha Jean was a devoted mother to her two sons and daughters-in-law, Arthur (Buddy) Herbert Fowle, III (Debra) of Newnan, GA, and Robert (Bobby) Shell Fowle (Patti) of Smyrna, GA, affectionately known as "Bill" to four grandsons, Steven E. Fowle (Kathy). Adam C. Fowle (Elizabeth), Michael A. Singletary (Tammy), and Matthew L. Singletary (Casey), and seven great-grandchildren, Dawson Fowle, Ian Fowle, Alexis Fowle, Eliza Pope Fowle, Audrey Singletary, Jack Singletary, and Grant Singletary. She also leaves many other family members who will sadly miss her. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later time to be determined. Blessings to the wonderful staff and medical personnel at King'sBridge and Longleaf Hospice for their loving, gentle care during her last days. The family will forever be grateful. Charitable contributions in memory of Martha Jean may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020