GAY, Martha Mrs. Martha Gay of Atlanta passed away on September 26, 2019. Celebration of Life Mrs. Martha Gay, will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 AM, at Word Of Faith Family Worship Cathedral Church, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA 30168. Bishop Dale Bronner, Pastor. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She is survived by her loving and caring daughter Ms. Erika Gay, Seven Siblings and host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will take place on Friday from 1 PM - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W., Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019