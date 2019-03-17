HAWK, Martha Johns Mrs. Judson L. Hawk, Jr., 90, peacefully entered into rest on March 11, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Marietta, Georgia. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Judson Louis Hawk, Jr. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Martha was the only child of the late Susan Elizabeth Johns and William Ben Johns. She grew up with her cousin, the late Lee A. Jordan. She attended North Fulton High School and then college at Huntingdon in Alabama. Married on June 15, 1950, she and her husband, Jud, enjoyed over fifty years of marriage until his death in 2003. Jud called her his "Queen Bee". Martha raised her family in Atlanta. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, Martha loved her family most of all. Martha and Jud danced through life together, spending time traveling worldwide and relaxing at Amelia Island, Florida. Martha is survived by her daughters, Diane Hawk Gustafson (Bob) of Marietta, Georgia, Linda Hawk Fears (Dan) of Jackson, Georgia, Susan Hawk of Edisto Island, South Carolina, and her son, Judson Louis Hawk, III (Carol) of Basalt, Colorado. Martha and Jud enjoyed a lasting legacy of nine grandchildren: Whitney Fears Hudson (Shane), Abigail Gustafson Spies (Bryan), Emily Fears Roush (James), Martha Brooke Manley (Canon), William Duncan McKay, Meredith Rose McKay, Caitlin Anne Hawk, and Judson Louis Hawk, IV. These grandchildren then graced Jud and Martha's life with 11 great grandchildren: Sydney, Caroline, Harper, Miles, Hadley, Fenn, Callan, Harlan, Eddie, Camden, and Knox. As Martha requested, there will be no public funeral or memorial. A private family service was held. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to: Judson L. Hawk, Jr., MD, Clinic for Children Center for Advanced Pediatrics, 6th floor, 1400 Tullie Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30329. H. M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, Sandy Springs, Georgia. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary