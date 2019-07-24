HUBBARD-PRITCHARD, Martha Martha Hubbard-Pritchard of Atlanta passed away peacefully at home with her family on July 19, 2019. Martha was born in Austell on October 29, 1940 to Walker & Louise Burnette. She went to Osborne and Marietta high schools and remained involved with her classmates until she passed. Martha worked as an accountant and certified financial planner for 50 years and owned her own business, MHP Financial Management. She was involved in many clubs, civic organizations, sports leagues, including over 10 years serving as a chair member on the board of the Atlanta Chapter of the . Martha is preceded in death by her mother and father and her brother Howard Burnette from Roswell, GA. She is survived by her husband, Stratton Pritchard of 37 years; daughter Leigh Hubbard Skole; daughter Lynn Dodson; son-in-law, David Dodson; grandsons Matthew Skole, Jacob Skole, Samuel Dodson, Mickey Skole and Jonah Dodson; sister-in-law Jan Burnette; niece Britt Miller and her husband David & their family; nephew Brad Burnette and his wife Janice & their family; brother-in-law Warren Pritchard and his wife Judith; nephew Daniel Pritchard and his wife Dana and their family; many cousins and her long-term caregiver and friend, Valerie Banks. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, July 27, 2019 at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill with Rev. John Purrington officiating. Burial will follow directly after the service at Davis Chapel Cemetery, Austell. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kaiser Permanente Emory/St. Joseph Hospital. A special thanks to all of the friends, neighbors and extended family who have supported Martha during her fight. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Martha to the by visiting act.alz.org or Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Emory University Health Sciences Development, 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30324. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019