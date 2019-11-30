|
|
JONES, Martha On Wednesday, November 27th, 2019, surrounded by family, Martha Jane Davis Jones died peacefully at her home in Atlanta. Martha Jane was born in Dallas, Texas and spent her early life there, moving her senior year in high school to Charlotte, North Carolina, where she graduated from Central High School in 1945. She went on to Queens College before moving with her parents to Atlanta and attending Agnes Scott College. While attending Agnes Scott, Martha Jane met her husband, with whom she had four children. As a stay at home mom, Martha Jane was active in her children's activities as well as her church, community organizations, and The Bridge Club. After her marriage ended, she worked as a secretary in the office at Dykes High School before returning to complete both her undergraduate degree at Agnes Scott College and a master's degree in teaching at Emory University. She went on to be a successful second grade teacher at J P Kingsley Elementary School in Dekalb County for 20 years where, along with reading, writing and arithmetic, she taught youngsters self-esteem and a love of poetry. Have we mentioned champagne yet? Martha Jane loved champagne, vodka tonics and beach walks. Until her stroke in April 2018, she maintained a very active lifestyle, walking two to four miles every day and working out with a trainer. She was preceded in death by her son George Pitt Jones, parents George Earl and Nora Campbell Davis, brother George E. Davis, Jr., and father of her children D. R. (Dick) Jones. She is survived by daughter Sharon (Joe) Pryse of Knoxville, Tennessee, sons Richard and Tom (Celeste) Jones of Atlanta, grandchildren, Richard (Naida) Jones of Las Vegas, Anna Celeste Jones and fianc? Chris Cornwell of Atlanta, David (Shannon) Jones of Atlanta, step-grandchildren Will (Kenzie) Miller, Susan (Jay) Bush, Callie (Trinity) Broyles, great-grandchildren Parker and Audrey Jones, Trey (Megan) and William Miller, Duncan (Jessica) Miller, Ian and Cameron Bush, Lydia Broyles, and especially her dear Westie, Molly. An interment of ashes for family and others who wish to attend will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy, NW, Sandy Springs, 30328, at 10 AM, Sunday, officiant The Rev. Dr. Dan P. Matthews. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Northside Methodist Church 2799 Northside Drive NW Atlanta 30305 at 2:00 pm Sunday, December 1st, officiant The Rev Dr Bill Burch, preceded by interment of ashes at the church at 1 and receiving of friends at 1:15 in the church parlor. Receiving of Friends will continue in the Chapel after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Methodist Church or the Atlanta Humane Society. Georgia Cremation, 3570 Buford Highway STE 202, Duluth, Georgia 30096. 678 - 584 - 0914. Please leave online condolences at www.georgiacremation .com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 30, 2019