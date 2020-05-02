|
|
MANGOLD, Martha Ellen Martha Ellen Mangold passed away on April 17, 2020 of COVID-19. Born in 1936 in Santiago, Chile, she moved to Florida in 1941. Martha finished high school early to attend college and graduated from The University of Georgia in 1957. After college she moved to Atlanta where she worked in interior design and in customer service with various local banks. She married Neal Richard Mangold in 1965. Her entrepreneurial pursuits ranged from importing furniture and designing couture dresses to building, renovating and decorating homes at Lake Oconee. A model for over 10 years, Martha was a true beauty inside and out. Her family always remained the center of her universe. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Marta Martin, and brothers John Martin and George Martin. She is survived by her daughters Caroline Nolen (Nelson), Margaret Motley (Gary), Mary Ellen McDonald (Harry), Pinky deButts (Foster), her husband Neal, five grandchildren Maddie, Mac, India, Prather and Foster, her brother Jimmy Martin, and ten nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20th at 10 AM at The Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to: Christ the King School of Atlanta, brainchemistrylabs.org, Meals on Wheels Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2020