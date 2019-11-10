|
MCDONALD, Martha Martha Elizabeth Timmerman McDonald, age 76, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 while vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida. She was a loving and faithful wife of 47 years to Bob McDonald, who preceded her in death. Martha was born May 1, 1943 in Greenville, South Carolina. She was a graduate of H. B. Plant High School in Tampa, Florida and studied at Florida State University. She most recently lived in Woodstock, GA, but she was a long-time resident of Roswell, Georgia and an active member of Northbrook United Methodist Church. Martha and Bob were the proud owners of Bob McDonald Goodyear Tire and Service Centers. More recently, she enjoyed spending time on the beach with her friends, family and her beloved dog, Sophie. In addition to Bob, she is preceded in death by her parents, Wilborn A. and Louise Timmerman. She is survived by her brother, Wayne S. Timmerman of Tampa, Florida; her sons, Rob (Katie) McDonald and John (Sherry) McDonald. She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, John, Ashley (Elizabeth), James (Jessie), Joseph and Robert (Tripp). Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held on Monday, November 11, at 11:00 AM, at Northbrook United Methodist Church, Roswell, Georgia. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Martha's Name to Northbrook United Methodist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019