Martha Moon
1936 - 2020
MOON, Martha Bea Martha Bea Moon of Marietta, GA, born July 27, 1936 May 31, 2020. She was the wife of Charles C. Moon, Jr. (deceased). She grew up in Atlanta and was in the first graduating class of Sylvan Hills High School of 1954. In her career she was a Secretary and later on worked with Mayor William B. Hartsfield at the Southeastern Fairgrounds as his Administrative Assistant until it closed. Later on she worked at Contel Telephone until she retired in 1993. She is survived by her children, Vickie Robinson (Kearney) of Fayetteville, GA, Charles Calvin Moon, III (Marie) of Kennesaw, GA, and Mark Moon of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren Kelly McCallister, Phillip Robinson (Adrienne), Sara Moon, Jeffrey Moon, and Brian Moon, one sister, Margaret Cleveland, and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. Message of Condolence may be posted online at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
