PITTMAN (MCKENNEY), Martha Elizabeth December 14, 1916 June 7, 2020 Having attained the grand age of 103 and one-half years, Martha Elizabeth McKenney Pittman passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Presbyterian Village in Austell, GA, with daughter Maurine Pittman by her side. Born December 14, 1916 to mail carrier, farmer and local business owner John Earle McKenney and Seventh District A&M teacher (later McEachern High School) Willie Stewart McKenney, the lifetime resident of Cobb County was beloved by generations of Powder Springs and Austell citizens as a teacher and civic leader. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 55 years, Cobb County business owner Maurice Eugene "Big Jack" Pittman, Sr., her brothers, Carl and Earle McKenney and son-in-law, Bob Hand. She is survived by her children, Maurine Pittman, Madge Hand (Bob), and Maurice Eugene "Jack" Pittman, Jr. (Vicki), her grandchildren, Leanne Hand Cook (Joe) and Paige Pittman (Mindy Evans) and her step-great-granddaughter, Ramsey Cook. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Martha Pittman graduated from the Georgia College for Women in Milledgeville, GA at age 18 and began teaching elementary school in Powder Springs. She married Jack Pittman on December 19, 1937. While her husband was in the WWII Army Air Corps, Martha ran a government-sponsored nursery so that mothers could work while husbands were away fighting. After the war the couple started a successful laundry and drycleaning chain in Cobb County. Funeral service will be at Austell United Methodist Church, 5705 Mulberry Street, Friday, June 12 at 1 PM, and burial at Macland Cemetery afterwards. Visitation will be at noon at the church. Arrangements by Roy Davis Funeral Home, 770-948-2552. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Austell UMC, 770-948-1806.