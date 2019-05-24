Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
PRICE, Martha Martha Jarvis Price, 67, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hendley Price, and her parents, Ray and Polly Jarvis. Survivors include her sisters, Margaret Tilson of Asheville, NC as well as her very special sister Mary Jarvis, of Decatur; a brother, Ray Jarvis, of Lilburn; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside committal service will be held at a later date in Mars Hill, NC. A.S. Turner and Sons, Decatur.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019
