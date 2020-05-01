Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:45 PM
Transfiguration Catholic Church for immediate family members
but can be viewed at Transfiguration.com
Marietta, GA
Martha Rega Obituary
REGA (ROSATI), Martha Martha Rega (Rosati) beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 92. Martha is survived by her four children, Dr. Ross Rega (Patricia) of Sarasota, FL, Ronald Rega (Linda) of Marietta, GA, Cynthia McNeill (Scott McNeill) and John Rega of Woodstock, GA, her sister Carmella Rispoli of Bay Shore, NY, her six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta, GA at 12:50 PM, on Saturday, May 2 for immediate family members but can be viewed at Transfiguration.com. Interment is at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens in Acworth, GA. In lieu of flowers all donations can be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020
