Services
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Riviere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Riviere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Riviere Obituary
RIVIERE, Martha Van Der Eems Martha Van Der Eems Riviere of Suwanee, Georgia passed away peacefully at home with her husband of 66 years, A. Milton Riviere on May 13. A beloved wife, Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marty graduated from Wheaton College and pursued a career in the Insurance Industry. A Presbyterian minister's wife, she was an avid member of the choir, the Women's Circle and the weekly crochet group. A gracious and independent woman, Marty brought quiet intelligence and kindness into every corner of her life, from her generous hospitality to her love of music and travel. Marty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jake, and sister Dolly Bidgood, and is survived by her husband, Milt, her sister Mona Dodds, her brother John Van Der Eems, her four children Cliff, Kenneth, Jacqueline and Jeanette and their spouses, her 8 grandchildren as well as her 6 great grandchildren. Please go to https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Martha-Riviere/#!/Obituary for the full obituary. Information on an electronic service will be posted at that site soon.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanigan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -