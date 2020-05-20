|
RIVIERE, Martha Van Der Eems Martha Van Der Eems Riviere of Suwanee, Georgia passed away peacefully at home with her husband of 66 years, A. Milton Riviere on May 13. A beloved wife, Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marty graduated from Wheaton College and pursued a career in the Insurance Industry. A Presbyterian minister's wife, she was an avid member of the choir, the Women's Circle and the weekly crochet group. A gracious and independent woman, Marty brought quiet intelligence and kindness into every corner of her life, from her generous hospitality to her love of music and travel. Marty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jake, and sister Dolly Bidgood, and is survived by her husband, Milt, her sister Mona Dodds, her brother John Van Der Eems, her four children Cliff, Kenneth, Jacqueline and Jeanette and their spouses, her 8 grandchildren as well as her 6 great grandchildren. Please go to https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Martha-Riviere/#!/Obituary for the full obituary. Information on an electronic service will be posted at that site soon.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2020