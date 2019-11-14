|
STANCIL (BEARD), Martha Jean Martha Jean Stancil, age 90 of Canton, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Northside Hospital Cherokee. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13th, from 4 - 8 PM, and Thursday, November 14th, from 1 - 3 PM. The funeral will be in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home on Thursday, November 14th, at 3 PM, with Dr. George Anderson and Rev. Jody Stancil officiating. Interment will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park. She is survived by: Son - Steve (Crystal) Stancil of Canton Daughter - Lisa (Ronnie) Smith of Canton Brother - Charles (Phyliss) Beard of Alpharetta Grandchildren - Jody (Julie) Stancil, Cody (Kelly) Stancil, Natalie Smith, Zachary (Katie) Smith, Jamey (Stephanie) Hunnicutt. Nine great-grandchildren also survive. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church Canton, One Mission Point, Canton, GA 30114. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stancil family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019