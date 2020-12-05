1/
Martha Swicegood
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWICEGOOD (LAND), Martha Jo

Martha Jo Land Swicegood passed away December 3, 2020. She was born in 1926 in Resaca and grew up in nearby Calhoun, GA. She retired from Kaiser Jeep in 1970 when she married Stuart Swicegood. They lived in Huntsville, AI. for several years before moving back to Georgia. Martha was active in her church wherever she lived, and she made friends wherever she went. She was a wonderful cook to the delight of her family and friends. Everyone looked forward to a Sunday dinner at Martha's.

Martha was also a wonderful seamstress. She enjoyed quilting and made many beautiful quilts for her granddaughters, family and friends.

Martha is survived by her son, Michael Clower (Lynn), her daughter, Martha Clower, her stepsons, Stephen Swicegood (Ruth Ann), and Philip Swicegood(Sarah). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly Tye (Steve), Meredith McPherson(Mike), Amanda Craig(Jason),Turner Swicegood, and her great grandsons, Michael Tye, Randall Tye, Bryson Tye, and Jack Craig.

Martha was predeceased by her husband, Stuart Swicegood, her parents, Adeline and Theodore Land, her brother, Elwayne Land, and her sister, Isadore Swicegood.

The family wishes to acknowledge the care that Martha received during the past year at Mt. Vernon Towers Personal Care Center. Their kindness, love, and respect for Martha gave all of those who loved her great comfort during the recent periods of mandatory isolation.

Due to safety concerns of Covid, the family will hold a private burial.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved