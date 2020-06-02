WEBB (WAGES), Martha Jane Martha Jane Wages Webb died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born at home in Stone Mountain, to the late Margaret Mitchell Wages and Leonard Wages on March 12, 1933. As the oldest of four children, she has always been a caregiver. She graduated from Stone Mountain High School in 1950. She fell in love and married James Monroe Webb on September 5, 1953 and they went on to have four daughters. Mrs. Webb was a fixture at the Stockbridge Post Office, retiring in 1994 after 25 years of service. She was a familiar face in her role as a volunteer. She was a Sunday school teacher, a Girl Scout leader, active in the PTA and a high school band parent. She was a long-time member of Salem Baptist Church in McDonough. Martha will be fondly remembered by everyone whose lives she has touched. She is survived by her daughters Allison Webb Steele (Will) of Decatur, Susan Webb Lauer (Joe) of McDonough, Jan Webb Heffron (Joe) of Lawrenceville and Jennie Webb of Canton. She had 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Grady Thomas Wages is her surviving brother. Mrs. Webb was preceded in death by her loving husband James Monroe Webb, two siblings, Dora Mae Wallace and Charles Wesley Wages and her parents. In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Salem Baptist Church Benevolence Fund or the ASPCA because she loved her rescue dog, Peaches.