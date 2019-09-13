|
|
WHENMAN (MOORE), Martha Martha Moore Whenman, born June 14, 1934 in Atlanta, GA, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mildred Moore of Avondale Estates, GA, and her loving husband of 30 years, Colin S. Whenman. Martha graduated from Avondale High School in 1952 and attended the University of Georgia in Athens. Her working career included Pure Oil Company, C & S Bank, Stone Mountain Park and other various places of employment. For many years she enjoyed working with ceramics and used her creativity to gift special ceramic pieces to friends and family. She is survived by her sons, James L. Whenman and Gary T. Whenman (Nancy); three grandchildren, Krysti Mae Roberts Lynam (Ken), Tina Marie Harris (Dwayne), and Staff Sergeant Gary Colin Whenman (Marie); fourteen great-grandchildren, Rebecka Roberts, Haley Roberts, Zachary Roberts, Gavin Lynam, Brandon Lynam, Erin Lynam, Ryan Lynam, Lannie Lynam, Mayetta Jones, Natalie Jones, AJ Harris, Arianna Whenman, Samantha Whenman and Julialynn Whenman; her sister, Peggy Burnette (Gaines); other family members, Paula Whenman Ware (Harold) and Bogdan Mirza (Andrea). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or a charity of one's choosing. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sept. 14, 2 PM - 4 PM, with a memorial service to begin at 4 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019