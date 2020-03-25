Resources
Martin Corser

Martin Corser Obituary
CORSER, Martin Jesse "Marty" Marty Corser died March 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Armenta, his parents, Ellen Busbia (Gene) and Jim Corser (Deborah), brother Ray Powell (Nok), niece SomO Powell, nephew Channarong Powell, aunt Genie Eplin (Don), cousin Ryan McBurnett, and step-sister Christine Hartig. Marty (graduate of Atl College of Art) joined IATSE local 479 in 2006. Throughout his career in the film industry, Marty made many friends. He was unconventional, uninhibited, a rambunctious love of life. Those who knew him describe him as kind, supportive, loyal and caring. He was devoted to his 2 birds, 2 cats and especially his friends and family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. His 38 years will leave an impression for a lifetime.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2020
