MILLER, Martin "Tony" Martin "Tony" Anthony Miller, age 79, of Dunwoody, GA passed away on April 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Patricia Christine (Moll); son, Martin "Marty" (Christina) of Alpharetta, GA; daughters: Karen Miller Corkery (Chris) of Stamford, CT, and Michele Lynn Reid of Dunwoody, GA; sisters: Marilyn Neff of Copper City, FL and Carolyn Chernick of Hillsdale, NY ; along with 7 grandchildren, many nieces & nephews, and countless friends & colleagues. Tony was born in New York City, resided in Larchmont, NY, graduated from Mamaroneck High School, attended Iona College, was a member of the United States Air Force Reserve, and worked his entire career in the electronics industry. He had a passion for the ocean, traveling, sailing, and golf. He was spontaneous, had a lust for adventure and a soft spot for golden retrievers. A Mass celebrating Tony's life will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody, with a reception in the church social hall immediately following. Sign online guest book at www.FischerFuneralCare.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to ( ) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). Arrangments by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.