SCHNEIDER, Martin Alan Martin Alan Schneider of Atlanta, passed away on March 7, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 27, 1944 and grew up in Roslyn, NY. After attending Hofstra University and Queens College, Marty began his aviation career in the Air Force. He was stationed in Selma, Alabama at Craig Air Force Base where he was a trainer on the T-38. Upon discharge, he moved to Atlanta with the intent of flying for Delta Airlines. He was hired by Delta in 1976 and continued on with them as a pilot and instructor until his retirement as Captain in 2004. He loved flying, and continued on as a private pilot after his retirement. Loved as husband, grandfather, father, son, brother, and friend, Marty was the quiet caretaker of us all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marge and Aaron, and his brother Stuart. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Ann, his daughter Christine, granddaughter Josie Miller, daughter Jenny Shoemaker (Brad), grandchildren Vivian and Jett, as well as his brother Brian (Donna), sister Iris (Paul Feldman), and many nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed by us all and by the many people that he called friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Paideia School, The Ashford Park School Education Foundation, or The Kittredge Magnet School Foundation. Services will be held at the chapel of Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care (3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta 30341) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00am. Please sign online guestbook at www.edressler.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020