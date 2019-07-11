Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
WALKER, Martin Edward "Marty" Martin "Marty" Edward Walker, age 69, of Peachtree Corners, GA, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019 after an extended illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Lawton Jones officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Martin was of the Catholic faith. He proudly served in the United States Army. He loved electronics, music, fishing and Georgia Tech football. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Charles Walker and Catherine Josephine Black; brother, Herb Walker and Jimmy Walker. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Cari Walker; children, Samantha and husband Alex Tutterrow, Paige Dominy, and Ryan Deloach; grandchildren, Hunter, Nathan, Annie, Sydney, Megan, Billy, Kaitlyn, Cameron and Kennedy; brother, Kevin Walker and wife Lauri; sisters, Edith Brantley, Marie Sanders, Katherine Pitts and husband Garry, and Martha Price; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to the Purple Heart Homes, 755 Washington Ave, Statesville, NC 28677, http://www.purplehearthomesusa.org/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 11, 2019
