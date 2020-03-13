Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Bible Church
2283 Baker Road
Atlanta, GA
Marva Troup


1953 - 2020
Marva Troup Obituary
TROUP, Marva Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Marva Gail Troup of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 AM; Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor Emeritus. Dr. Joseph L. Williams, Senior Pastor. Repast at Salem Bible Church. She is survived by two sons; Franklin Roosevelt Troup, Jr. and Clifford Allen Troup, two brothers; Melvin "Sonny" McCall and Albert Lynn McCall, Sr.(Yvette) of Miami, FL and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing this evening from 4 - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020
