TROUP, Marva Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Marva Gail Troup of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 AM; Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor Emeritus. Dr. Joseph L. Williams, Senior Pastor. Repast at Salem Bible Church. She is survived by two sons; Franklin Roosevelt Troup, Jr. and Clifford Allen Troup, two brothers; Melvin "Sonny" McCall and Albert Lynn McCall, Sr.(Yvette) of Miami, FL and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing this evening from 4 - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020