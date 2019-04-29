Services Roswell Funeral Home 950 Mansell Road Roswell , GA 30076 (770) 993-4811 Resources More Obituaries for Marvin ROBINSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin Lewis ROBINSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers ROBINSON, Marvin Lewis Marvin Lewis Robinson died Saturday, April 27, 2019 his wife, Eve by his side as she had been throughout his long illness. He was born in the family home on Metropolitan Avenue in East Atlanta, the youngest child of John Oscar Robinson and Amma Odel Leftwich. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Robinson, his sister, Mary R. Brice and brother, J. Mack Robinson. A kind and generous man, Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Eve Robinson, a daughter Judith L. Robinson, sons Marvin L. Robinson Jr., Michael B. Robinson, and Richard W. Robinson, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Mr. Robinson had a successful and distinguished career in banking and insurance. He was a Zone Manager for Ford Motor Company for 10 years leaving to join his family in Dixie Finance Company and served as Executive VP of Delta Life Insurance Company. Retiring in 1988, he remained a director of Delta Life Insurance Company and Delta Fire and Casualty, family businesses until September 2010. He was Chairman of the Board of The Roswell Bank and The Farmers and Merchants of Summerville, Georgia, serving as director of 22 banks and other businesses throughout the state including Tindol Services and Villa Carpet Mills. He was a mentor to many young people, served on the boards of several charities in North Fulton County and he was an active supporter of charities that helped children. He gave directly to families with children in need. His keen sense of humor, zest for life, positive outlook and happy attitude were appreciated by everyone especially in the last years of his life. He treated everyone with respect making friends everywhere. Mr. Robinson was a Life Member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, joining East Lake 56 years ago. He was a past member of the Men's Golf Association at the Hampton Club and Sea Palms Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He was good at all sports, excelling in tennis as captain of Tech High School tennis team and tournament-bridge champion at Ga Tech. An avid golfer, he loved the game, attended the Master's with his brother over sixty years and he had three holes in one after the age of 60. He enjoyed playing gin rummy in the men's locker room and looked forward to the annual fishing trip with friends from St. Simons Island, Georgia and to attending the Kentucky Derby. He was a member of the St. Simons Island Land Trust, the Atlanta Sportsman Club and a former member of the Duffers, a Navy Veteran, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of E.A. Minor Lodge #603. He graduated from Tech High School and attended Georgia Institute of Technology where he studied Industrial Management, class of 1951. He was a Leadership Circle Donor to the 72nd GA Tech Roll Call. The Marvin Lewis Robinson Scholarship has been established in his name at Georgia Tech. He was a member of Moreland Avenue Baptist Church prior to moving to North Atlanta where he joined Wieuca Roads Baptist Church. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Marvin Lewis Robinson scholarship fund at The Georgia Institute of Technology, The Masonic Children's Home, or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home. A Life Celebration service to honor Mr. Marvin Lewis Robinson will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Roswell Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Turnbull officiating. The family will receive friends from ten o'clock in the morning until the service hour. A Reception with the family will follow the funeral services at Roswell Funeral Home, all are invited attend. Mr. Robinson will be laid to rest in the Arlington Memorial Park of Sandy Springs at three o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The funeral services for Mr. Marvin Lewis Robinson have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home 950 Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia 30076. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries