MESNIK, Marvin Bruce Marvin Mesnik, age 87, of Dunwoody, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Marvin was an entrepreneur who enjoyed fishing and boating in his spare time. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Dorothy Meznik. He will be greatly missed by his friend Bruce Geidner and others. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019
