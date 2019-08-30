|
PRUITT, Marvin B. Celebration of Life Services for Coach Marvin B. Pruitt, will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 AM at The Covenant Church-1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA. Bishop Quincy L. Carswell, Senior Pastor. Visitation will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, August 30, 2019 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. He will be laid to rest at Hillandale Memorial Gardens - 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019