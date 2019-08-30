Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Pruitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Pruitt Obituary
PRUITT, Marvin B. Celebration of Life Services for Coach Marvin B. Pruitt, will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 AM at The Covenant Church-1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA. Bishop Quincy L. Carswell, Senior Pastor. Visitation will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, August 30, 2019 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. He will be laid to rest at Hillandale Memorial Gardens - 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now