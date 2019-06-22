|
SINGLETON, Marvin Marvin Singleton, age 79, of Lawrenceville passed away June 21, 2019. His funeral will be Sunday at a time to be announced in the Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel with Dr. Frank Cox officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 until 8 pm in the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726. Online condolences may be left at wwwbillheadfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 22, 2019