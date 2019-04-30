SORRELLS, Judge Marvin Williams Judge Marvin Williams Sorrells, 82, of Monroe, Georgia passed away on April 27, 2019, after an extended period of declining health. Judge Sorrells was born in Monroe on December 7th, 1936 to Charles James Sorrells and Ruth Williams Sorrells. He was a lifelong resident of Walton County and a devoted public servant who served as Deputy Sheriff, Sheriff, State Representative, attorney, Juvenile Court Judge, and Superior Court Judge. Judge Sorrells attended the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He graduated in 1959 with a degree in Business and earned his law degree from the University of Georgia in 1962. Sorrells served briefly as sheriff after his father, C.J. "Dock" Sorrells, was killed in the line of duty. Sorrells practiced law in Monroe for many years, first with Marshall Pollock and then with the law firm Sorrells, Hearn, and Childers. He served in the Georgia State Legislature from 1969-73 and introduced the legislation that formed the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton counties. Sorrells became Juvenile Court Judge in 1973 and continued to practice law until becoming a Superior Court Judge in 1988. Sorrells then served as Chief Judge of Superior Courts for many years and later as a Senior Judge in retirement. Judge Sorrells married his surviving wife, Joan Davis Sorrells in 1983, and they enjoyed over 36 years of joyful and vibrant life together in Walton County. His stepson, Scott Laseter, of Monroe, passed away in 2016. He is survived also by his brother, Charles Kenneth Sorrells, of Winder; children, Laura Sorrells, of Jasper, Brian and Andrea Sorrells, of Wallingford, Connecticut, and Tammy Laseter, of Monroe; as well as grandchildren, David and Isabel Sorrells, and Ben and Blu Laseter. Sorrells was a man of immense faith and served as an elder, deacon, and Sunday School teacher in the First Christian Church of Monroe. Sorrells enjoyed gardening, hunting, woodworking, drawing, collecting antiques, and biblical scholarship. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, mentor, teacher, storyteller, and friend. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1st, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2nd, at First Baptist Church of Monroe. Burial will follow at Sorrells Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may honor Judge Sorrells with contributions to the First Christian Church of Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary