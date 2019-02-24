Marvin Wilson Gaines Jr., of Decatur, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 7, at his home. He was 71. Born Jan. 9, 1948, in Chickamauga, he was the son of the late Marvin Wilson Gaines and Carolyn Burnett Gaines. A 1966 graduate of Chamblee High School, Marvin attended Georgia Tech for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving for four years as a communications specialist, he took a job in information technology with Lanier Business Products. He left Lanier after several years to form his own company and was self-employed until around 2000, when he joined H&R Block. He continued to work there until his death, ending his career as a Master Tax Advisor. Marvin was also an Enrolled Agent with the Internal Revenue Service. He is survived by his son, Sean W. Gaines of Acworth; his closest friend, Mary Possenti of Powder Springs; sister, Lynn Hotaling (Richard) of Cullowhee, N.C.; brother, Jim Gaines (Lavonne) of Senoia; nieces: Elizabeth Hotaling of Greenville, S.C., and Ellen Girardi of Asheville, N.C.; and nephews: Robert Gaines of Senoia, Scott Hotaling of Pullman, Wash., and Andrew Gaines of Marietta. Three great-nieces and a great-nephew also survive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Imagine Charter School (Checks payable to IC Imagine and mailed to Giving c/o IC Imagine, 1000 Brevard Road, Suite 175, Asheville, NC 28806 or online at www.icimagine.org/annual-fund) or the Prospect Cemetery Fund (Checks payable to Chamblee First United Methodist Church, marked for cemetery and mailed to CFUMC, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341). Sign online guestbook at www.fischerfuneralcare.com.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m at Fischer Funeral Care. Visitation will precede the service, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee (678) 514-1000. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary