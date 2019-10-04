Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
6175 Campbellton Rd
Atlanta, GA
Interment
Following Services
Georgia National Cemetery
Marvin Wright Obituary
WRIGHT, Marvin Raynard Celebration of Life for Mr. Marvin Raynard Wright, will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1 PM, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta 30331. Pastor Aaron L. Parker, Ph.D. Interment will take place on Monday, October 7, at Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Viewing TODAY from 4 PM - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019
