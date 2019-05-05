Services Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home 180 Church Street NE Marietta , GA 30060 (770) 428-1511 Resources More Obituaries for Marvina NORTHCUTT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvina NORTHCUTT

Obituary Condolences Flowers NORTHCUTT, Marvina Marvina Wallingford Northcutt died on May 2, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on January 30, 1924 at Mt. Carmel, Kentucky to Judge Marvin Browning Wallingford and Netta Pearl Wallingford. At the early age of 5, the family moved to Princeton, West Virginia. Her siblings, whom she loved very much were: Alice, Adelaide and Robert. Marvina graduated in 1938 as Salutatorian of her class at Princeton High School. She then attended Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, TN, where she graduated with a BS degree in Business Education. She met her future husband, George Thomas Fergus Jr., at Peabody in 1946. They married in 1947 and moved to Marietta, where over time, they had two boys, George and Browning. She taught Business at Marietta High School while George attended Emory School of Dentistry, but eventually became a Mom and homemaker. He graduated in 1951, and had a thriving practice. Tragically, Dr. Fergus was killed while fishing at Lake George near Palatka, FL. A sudden and unexpected squall came down upon the lake. All in his boat were lost. Fortunately for Marvina and her boys, she met and married Guy "Buck" Haynes Northcutt on July 8, 1961. Buck was a Georgia Tech grad and a value engineer at the Lockheed-Georgia Company for his entire career. Marvina lived in Marietta for 72 years and was very active at Marietta First United Methodist as well as in social and civic endeavors. She particularly loved flowers and shared that love over the years with Miss Ruth, (Buck's mother). Marvina's organizational skills and leadership abilities led her to become the President of the Garden Club of Georgia in 1983. Over the years she expanded her expertise and helped lead that organization to the regional and even at the 'National Council of State Garden Clubs' level, as a board member with many responsibilities. She loved and was loved by her husband Buck over the 57 years they were married. She taught her sons a love of Nature telling us, "Nothing humans have made has ever been as beautiful as Nature itself." Mom was strong but loving and generous. Marvina is survived by Buck, George Thomas Fergus III, Marvin Browning Fergus and his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Sorsby Fergus. She is also survived by, and was particularly proud of her two granddaughters: Blake Ashley Fergus and Morgan Brooke Fergus, both of Denver, CO. She loved them deeply and forever. The family wishes to thank Annie Williams and Marie Denis for the years of service in attending to and taking care of mom. We were blessed to have them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Ave., Marietta GA 30064; or The Brown Thrasher Scholarship Fund of The Garden Club of Georgia, 2450 S. Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605. The family will receive friends at Mays Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta on Tuesday May 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be May 8th at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries