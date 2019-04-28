Services
DYE, Mary Alice Mrs. Mary Alice Dye, 89, of Atlanta (DeKalb Co.), GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Mary Alice was born in Augusta, GA, lived in Elberton, GA, for most of her early life, married, and moved to the Atlanta area in the early 1950's. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe T. Dye, her father, Malcolm Jones Miller, her mother, Sara Emma (Atcheson) Miller, and her brother, Jones Henry Miller. She is survived by her son, Travis M. Dye, daughter in-law, Dianne M. Dye, and son, Kenneth B. Dye. She is remembered for her warm smile, charm, and love of family, reading and history. Through many health challenges, Mary Alice always maintained a positive outlook, and took pride in, and enjoyed, her independent living until her death just short of her 90th birthday. Two of her last words were "thank you", directed to her medical providers. She was a sweet, thankful and appreciative person. Her family also thanks her doctors and the medical and support teams at Emory-Decatur Hospital, particularly the Step-Down Unit, for their sensitivity and compassion. Her life was also made fuller by her many relatives, friends and kind neighbors who were always there for her (and Joe), as was her special friend Betty. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April 29, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA. Visitation begins at 11:30 AM, with Services beginning at 1:30 PM. Graveside service and burial will be at 3:30 PM at Floral Hills Memory Garden, Tucker, GA. While she loved plants and flowers, in this instance, in lieu of flowers, please give to . A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019
