KILPATRICK, Mary Alice Mary Alice Kilpatrick, age 66, of Stockbridge, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Always friendly and smiling, Mary Alice had a way of making genuine connections with people. She was dedicated to her work and excelled at any given task. Mary Alice liked to spend time with her fur babies and had many interests including crafting, reading and collecting light houses. An all-around sports fan, Mary Alice loved to cheer for local teams - the Braves, Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Harvey and Mary Frances (Smith) Kilpatrick. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Johnny Smallwood of Stockbridge; niece, Tabatha McGee and her husband, Jason; great-niece, Harley McGee; and great- nephew, Colby McGee. A Funeral Service for Mary Alice will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Ben Reynolds officiating and interment following in Farmington Cemetery, Old Farmington Road, Farmington, Georgia. Friends may visit with her family at the funeral home, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 5:00 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences 770-786-7062. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary