ALLEN, Mary Wells Mary Wells Allen, age 95, a resident of Buford, Georgia passed away on July 19, 2019. She was the daughter of Charles Wells and Mary Floyd Johnson Wells. Mary spent her childhood in Daytona Beach, FL and Hapeville, GA. She attended Sea Breeze High School in Daytona Beach, FL and LaGrange College. During World War II she worked in Atlanta as a weather reporter, going to Hartsfield Airport to gather data for the daily weather reports. She was also a teacher during the 1940's and taught in Kennesaw City Schools, Buford City Schools and Fulton County Schools. In 1949 she married Stanley Allen of Buford, Georgia, and her focus then centered on the home where she lovingly raised a family of five daughters. In the late 1950's Mary and Mrs. Barbara Hutchins partnered to establish a library in Buford Elementary School. For several years they cataloged and managed the circulating library. Mary was the president of the PTA for several terms and filled other roles when needed. She was the leader of several Girl Scout troops over the years. In addition to weekly meetings, she organized outside experts for special demonstrations, arranged trips to plays and museums and organized camping experiences. Mary had a life long passion for learning and a deep appreciation for the Arts. She was an avid reader, gardener and talented painter. Mary was also interested in history, genealogy and current events. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Thomas Cobb Chapter, in College Park, GA and the Gwinnett Historical Society. Mary is survived by five daughters, Pamela (Lawrence) Garlick of Palo Alto, CA, Anne (Robert) Meyer of Peachtree Corners, GA, Linda (Robert) Owen of Gainesville, GA, Leslie (Jimmy) Danner of Suwanee, GA and Nan (Barry) Britt of Suwanee, GA. She is survived by one brother, Philip Wells, five grandchildren (Justin, Clayton, Emily, Andrew, and Quincy) and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Allen, and brother Charles Wells, Jr. The family offers special thanks for the compassionate care Mary received from Loving Care Senior Concierge, Kindred Hospice and The Mann House. A private family service will be held, and she will be interred at the Buford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Buford First United Methodist Church, 285 East Main Street, PO Box 329, Buford, GA 30515-0329 or to the Salvation Army. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019