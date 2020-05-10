|
|
PARKER (ALLGOOD), Mary Margaret Mary Margaret Allgood Parker passed away on October 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving Husband of 46 years Chester Lanier Parker Jr., her beloved Son Steven Brent Parker, her Father Cecil Thomas Allgood Sr. and Mother Ozella Wynn Allgood. She is survived by her son Thomas Lanier Parker, brother Cecil Thomas Allgood Jr. and sister-in-law Myrtice Ann Allgood, along with several nieces and nephews whom she completely adored. Mary Margaret was born on October 18, 1950 in Porterdale, GA and was raised in Oxford, GA. Like her Husband she was an exemplary student, graduating from the University of Georgia in just 3 years and obtaining her Master of Education while being a member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at Georgia Southern. She held teaching positions for the next several years in different school districts before ultimately retiring to focus on her two sons, Brent and Lanier. Mary Margaret was one of the most thoughtful and engaging people one could meet. She cared deeply for her entire family. Her children were always her first priority and she poured her entire self into raising them; at the same time she was always the first person to reach out to an extended family member or friend in need. To her friends she was always the person that could be counted on to drop everything and help. Her compassion for her family and her generosity of spirit will never been forgotten. She will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. While her request was to be cremated like Chester and Brent, she is forever memorialized alongside them at Oxford Historical Cemetery in Oxford, GA. I love you and miss you Mom. Lanier
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020