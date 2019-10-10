|
ANDERSON, Mary Frances Mary Frances Anderson, 84, went home to be with her Lord on October 8, 2019. Mary was born in Chattanooga, TN on September 21, 1935. Her husband George Sidney Anderson preceded her in death. She is survived by two loving daughters and their husbands Charme and David Silkiner and Tamara and Tom Snyder. She adored her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held October 12 at 11:00 A.M. at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made marked in memory of Mary Anderson to Agape Hospice Foundation, PO 801087, Acworth, GA 30101.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 10, 2019