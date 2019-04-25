HEIDBREDER, Mary Ann (February 19, 1931 - March 31, 2019) Mrs. Mary Ann Heidbreder of Roswell passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 Mary Ann was born February 19, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to Frank & Hazel Wilkey, and spent her childhood at her beloved, Willow Springs Farm. Her life dramatically changed with the loss of her parents as a young teen. In the care of her Aunt Eulah Morgan, she was sent to the Holton-Arms School in Washington, D.C. and traveled extensively with her aunt in England and France. She attended the Maret French School in Washington, D.C., the Sorbonne in Paris, and the French School in Lausanne, Switzerland. A blind date with the brother of a coworker introduced her to the love of her life, Carl. Her 57 year marriage to Carl brought the additional happiness of three wonderful sisters-in-law, Marion, Jean and Janet, and sons, Peter and John. Mary Ann was resilient - raising twins with a husband who traveled five days a week, learning Portuguese when Carl's career took them to Brazil, and making new friends with each move they made. She was an avid tennis player and golfer and had great fun with her Cherokee Country Club friends in Atlanta and with her many friends at Big Canoe, but her sons and grandsons brought her greatest joy. Her witty charm and love for her family stayed with her, even as Alzheimer's disease robbed her to her independence and lifestyle. Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Peter Heidbreder and John (Ginger) Heidbreder, grandsons, Clayton, John Michael, George and Russell Heidbreder, sisters-in-law, Marion Dearlove, Jean (Dick) Conrad, Janet (Carl) Owczarzak, and Elmira Wilkey, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta on April 7, at 2:00 PM, with interment at Big Canoe Cemetery on April 8 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary