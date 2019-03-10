JOHNSON, Mary Ann Mary Ann Morrison Johnson, 80, of Snellville, Georgia died peacefully in her home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Mary Ann was born in Quitman, Georgia, later moved to Pelham, and lived most of her life in Snellville where she concluded her 31-year career in education as the media specialist at Snellville Middle School. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. D.D. Morrison Sr. of Thomasville, Georgia and her sister, Amanda Morrison Horne. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Donald E. Johnson; two daughters, Amanda E. Phillips (Matthew) of Syracuse, New York and Katherine A. Dickson (Jeffrey) of Winchester, Virginia; two brothers, Dorsey D. Morrison Jr. of Tucker and John N. Morrison of Atlanta; and five grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Wages Funeral Home in Snellville on Monday, March 11 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be held in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, Georgia on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary