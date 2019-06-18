PEPPER, Mary Ann Mary Ann Pepper was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 27, 1942 to Bordee and Nancy Amendala. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph C. Pepper, her precious granddaughter Rebecca Ann Vickery, and her two brothers Frank and Richard. She is survived by her two daughters Kimberly (Tom) Gauger and Karyn Vickery, her grandchildren Alissa Gauger (Taylor) Martin, Amanda Gauger, Andrew Vickery, and Alexander Vickery. In addition to family, Mary Ann is survived by her devoted dog Lizzie. The family moved from Chicago to Roswell in 1981 and quickly made it their home. Mary Ann served on the Board, Roswell Historic Preservation Commission, and was President of Roswell Women's Club. Mary Ann did not know a stranger and had countless friends. Planning and hosting parties, the bigger the better, was a joy. She was an artist and loved spending time in her studio overlooking Lake Pettit in Big Canoe, GA. She loved travelling and visited places all over the world with her husband. Yet, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Ann will be remembered for her courage, hospitality, Christian faith, and love for life and will be greatly missed by many. A service honoring Mary Ann's life will be held at 10:00am in the chapel at Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, Georgia. Reception and graveside service to follow. If you would like to make a donation in Mary Ann's memory, please consider MD Anderson Cancer Center at www.mdanderson.org/gifts and designate Moon Shot Pancreatic Cancer Research Program, or The Atlanta Humane Society at atlantahumane.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 18 to June 20, 2019